Premier Comfort Novelty Printed Heated Plush Throws | $28 | Macy’s



Here’s the deal (get it?) with these blankets: They’re exactly what this season demands. The four remaining patterns of Premier Comfort Novelty Printed Heated Plush Throws at Macy’s are 72% off, which means you can snag one for just $28. They measure at 50" x 60", which makes them ideal for wrapping yourself up in. Plus, they’re operated by just one controller, which means you don’t have to worry about too many moving parts. The controller offers five heat settings and a three- hour automatic shutoff for safety. Also, you can buy them online without ever having to say the product’s full name out loud. But maybe if you try it three times, one will appear anyway? Worth a shot. Or you can just spend the $28 and snuggle up like a normal person. Your call.