Kick Back and (Finally) Relax With the ErgoTune Supreme V3 Ergonomic Office Chair

ErgoTune Supreme V3 Ergonomic Office Chair | $549 | Amazon



Looking for a new office chair, but can’t seem to find one that’s sturdy, affordable, and ergonomically sound? Enter the ErgoTune Supreme V3 Ergonomic Office Chair, which should tick all of your boxes and more. It’s the fastest-growing chair brand in the industry right now, having sold over 30,000 units to unanimous critical acclaim. Why? For just $599, you get a high-performance ergonomic chair that can go toe to toe with brands like Herman Miller. It offers 11 adjustment point for a tailored fit, which helps the chair to better adjust to your body and ensure comfort. It also comes with a TriTune headrest that can be converted into a neckrest that cradles your head or neck with depth, height, and angle adjustment. And if you’re in dire need of lumbar support, the chair can auto tune to your needs there as it adjusts to your back. Finally, its Gyrobrace 5D armrest can turn up to 270 degrees to help you while you get up to various activities, from gaming to typing and everything in between. All this, plus lightweight Duraweave mesh construction to keep you as cool and comfortable as possible, especially when the weather turns warm. So if it’s time to pull the trigger on a new chair, this is the one you’re going to want to bring home.