FIFA 22: Ultimate Edition - Xbox (Digital Code) | $50 | Amazon



If you have not yet played FIFA 22, you are missing out. If you have, you know what’s up. EA pulled out all the stops for the next-gen console release. the HyperMotion gameplay is built on data that was captured from pro soccer players partaking in a high-intensity 11-v-11, full-size pitch setting. With more than 8.7 million frames captured. The machine learning algorithm writes new animations in real-time, giving the game its most realistic feel yet. They have tripled the new animations from last year with over 4,000 new ones. The Tactical AI allows your player to make up to 6 times more decisions per second compared to FIFA 21. Along with kinetic air battles and composed ball control you completely take over your players. Save $50 today on FIFA 22: Ultimate Edition and enjoy all the goodies it comes with.