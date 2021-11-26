Kensie 4-Piece So Pretty Perfume Set | $25 | Macy’s

Macy’s Black Friday deal has this alluring and feminine 4-piece So Pretty Perfume Set from K ensie for only $25. K ensie is known for being a little romantic and a little bold. That essence carries through all they make, including perfume. Let the scent bloom and spritz yourself in a bouquet of green florals and tangerine. Just the confidence-booster you needed. With base notes of sandalwood, milky musk, and white cedar somehow, all these scents blend for a beautifully soft smell perfect to take you from day to night. In this set, you will get a 3.4-oz. bottle of the perfume, as well as a travel spray to refresh on the go. You’ll also receive a body lotion allowing you to layer the scent to give it a bit more longevity. And last, there is a shimmer body oil, so you can sparkle like the gem you are. At a price like this, how could you pass up such a sweet gift for yourself? You earned it.

