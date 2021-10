Care Touch Lens & Screen Cleaning Wipes | $11 | Amazon | Use code: 15SGMGH4



If you’re anything like me, you computer monitor will eventually become covered in your grubby little fingerprints. It’s time to remove all those smudges with a pack of wipes specifically made for it. not only are these Care Touch wipes good for cleaning monitors, but also camera lenses, tablets, phones, or even just you glasses. Get a pack of 210 for just $11 when you use the code 15SGMGH4 at checkout.