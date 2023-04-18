Keep Your Samsung Phone, Watch, and Earbuds at Full With a Charging Station for $22

My nightstand has become a co bweb of those cables. If yours looks the same, it might be time we stick all of that in a drawer somewhere and replace it with a dedicated charging station. This 3-in-1 dock can charge multiple Samsung devices like a phone, watch, and earbuds all at once. No need for unnecessary cords running all over the place. The phone slot is also at a tilted range if you’d like to keep this at your desk and have full access while it’s charging.



3-in-1 Fast Charger Station for Samsung | $22 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

The price of the 3-in-1 docking station has dropped to just $22 for the time being. That’s down from its listed price of $150.