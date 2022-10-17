PetSafe Healthy Pet Water Station (64oz) | $18 | Amazon

PetSafe Healthy Pet Water Station (128oz) | $22 | Amazon

Make sure your pets have access to water all throughout the day. These PetSafe water stations use gravity to keep the dish full and all your lovely animals to stay hydrated all day long. The small 64oz dispenser will only need to be refilled approximately every six days given you have a 10lb cat or dog (or every day with a 50lb dog). The medium 128oz dispenser will only need to be refilled every 12 days with a 10lb cat or dog (or every two days with a 50lb dog). Y ou can save about 36% on either of them right now at Amazon.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy (64oz) for $18 at Amazon