Keep Your Noggin Warm With a Stylish and Comfortable Carharrt Cuffed Beanie for 20% off

Wear this practical knit hat and look cool doing it.

Joe Tilleli
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie | $16 | Amazon

The cold weather is here which means it’s time for us all to don our beanies. Carharrt has been keeping all of our heads warm and toasty for over 35 years. Their hats are soft and stretchy and look good on just about any head—yours included. They come in a variety of fun colors, but right now the classic black is a good 20% off. Sure at the low price of $20, 20% off isn’t a whole lot but still, you’re not even spending a ton in the first place. So why not treat yourself to something fun as well like the Desert Orange or Ash Rose/Marshmallow?

