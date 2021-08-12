OtterBox Standard Power Bank | $30 | StackSocial

Stop letting your devices die on you while you’re out and about. Utilizing Power Delivery for an even quicker charge, this OtterBox power bank has a USB-C and a USB-A port which can be used simultaneously to charge two separate devices if need be. And it fits in your pocket. Charge your phone, your tablet, your vape, your Nintendo Switch. Whatever. OtterBox has you covered. StackSocial currently has this power bank for 33% off at only $30.