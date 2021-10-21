Kyoku Knife Set | $79 | Amazon | Promo Code KYOKU4RR + Clip Coupon



I haven’t fully admitted to myself that I need actual knives in my kitchen to cut things with. I tried to cook a steak and cut it with a butter knife because I had no idea where th e one steak knife I had was, and then I realized it had to stop there. Don’t be like me. Get the Kyoku Knife Set, just $79 at Amazon when you use promo code KYOKU4RR. You get a set of steel knives with durable handles, reliably sharp edges, and a lifetime warranty — plus a knife block to store them all in. It’ll look great on your counter, especially if you have no knives. Rectify that and grab this set today. You can thank me later.