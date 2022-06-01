Pet Union Dog Seat Cover | $27 | Amazon | Promo 10L7DM72



Dogs are wonderful, but also very messy. This is especially true if you like to take them out into the wilderness for big old walkies. Well, this Pet Union Dog Seat Cover is on sale for $27 if you use the promo code 10L7DM72, and is ideal for keeping your can clean during the whole process. This waterproof cover protects your car from fluff, dandruff, mud, liquids, and whatever else your dog might be covered in. It’s also easy to fit, easy to clean, and durable too. It’s ideal for hiking with your best friend.