Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds (Beats Black) | $50 | Amazon

Yes, yes, we all like our tech toys to be wireless, but sometimes it makes sense to have just a little bit of wire. When I’m running and listening to music, I am in constant fear my earbuds will fall out and go down a drain, never to be seen again. The Beats Flex fixes that fear. the two earbuds are attached via a flexible cable so if one ever does shake out, their dear friend on the other side is still hanging onto them. And even those there’s a cable running between these, the earbuds are still wireless in the sense they do not connect to the source device like your phone or tablet. That cable also has a control on it for volume and to adjust playback. Right now they are $20 off on Amazon in a variety of colors.