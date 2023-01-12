It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Home Goods

Keep Your Air Clean By Using This VEVA Air Purifier With $40 Off

This VEVA Air Purifier is ideal for helping keep your air clear of allergens, smoke, and more.

By
Jason Coles
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
VEVA Air Purifier | $110 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
VEVA Air Purifier | $110 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Image: Jason Coles

VEVA Air Purifier | $110 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Hayfever sufferers unite. We’re rapidly coming up to the season of flowers, and while the world looks a little prettier when everything starts blooming, a lot of us just end up reaching for the tissues and resigning ourselves to life indoors for a few months. Even then, the sneezes will come, and it’s hard to know what to do. One useful device that all allergy sufferers should probably own is a decent air purifier, and this VEVA Air Purifier is currently $40 at $110 if you clip the coupon. This VEVA Air Purifier can purify the air of pollen, bacteria, strong odors, dust, mold, smoke, lint, microbes, and pet dander, features a washable pre-filter to help keep your filter going for longer, and can easily keep a large room clean.

Watch
00:48
Now playing
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019
HomeHome Goods