Keep Up With Your Favorite Shows During Dinner With 23% Off Table-Mate Folding TV Trays

Table-Mate Folding TV Trays | 23% Off | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Tired of having to balance everything on your lap when you want a casual evening eating dinner on the couch? Or maybe you just want to get some work down while letting infinite episodes of your favorite sitcom play in the living room? Whatever the case, a Table-Made Folding TV Tray can get you together. And right now, you can choose your favorite and get 23% off from Amazon using the code 23FOOTBALL. Each model comes with curved legs that you can slide under a table or couch to bring your tray closer to you as well as cup holders for your drink and a raised lip to stop falls. They’re also quite sturdy, so you can hold everything you need on the table at once. This deal is only active through Feb. 12 though, so be sure and grab your discount fast. These things can be totally life-changing if you live in a one-bedroom apartment and work on projects nearly 24 hours a day so you can afford to live because you keep getting laid off by both small companies and huge corporations because of “business reasons”. At least, I’ve heard, anyway.