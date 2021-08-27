2-Pack: Swig 12oz Skinny Can Cooler | $22 | SideDeal



It’s tough to keep canned drinks cool once you’ve popped the top, especially on a sunny day. And it’s even harder if you tend to drink things that come in skinny cans. Regular can coolers don’t fit those, obviously, and they get warm anyway. So try on this 2-Pack of Swig 12oz Skinny Can Coolers for size, literally. They’re just $22 right now via SideDeal when you use the promo code KINJAFS. Each cooler will keep your drink cold up to 12 hours, and will fit all those slim profile cans. They’re dishwasher safe, slip-free, scratch-free, and noise-free. Plus, you can’t break them. Choose from Shimmer Rose Gold, Cotton Candy, Marble Slab, and Palm Springs designs and enjoy a (perpetually) cold one anytime.