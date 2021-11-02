Wall-Mounted Patio Heater | $82 | Newegg



As we head into the end of the year, the air is getting colder. But after spending so much time inside our homes by ourselves for the past year and a half , we want to stretch every bit of hanging out time we can. We can still enjoy our backyards even if the temperature is going down. This wall-mounted patio heater is good for indoor or outdoor use. It’s easy to install, remote operated and can reach temperatures of 90°F in a range of a 300' diameter. This will keep you warm and cozy all through winter. It’s $32 off on Newegg for Black Friday.



