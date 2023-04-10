Keep the Kids Entertained This Summer With a Splash Pad Sprinkler for $27

Summer’s around the corne r and the warm weather coming also means ample opportunity to play in the backyard . This inflatable splash pad sprays like a fountain . It’s a great way for the kiddos and the doggos to cool off under the sun. The water splash pad is easy to setup and features a non-slip texture to prevent slips and falls from happening . Just plug in the garden hose and off you go.

Jasonwell Splash Pad Sprinkler | $27 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

This is the first sale we’ve seen for this particular inflatable splash pad and its down below 50% when you clip the coupon too. Get your kids a new fun summer toy for half off while you can.

