Coleman Insulated Stainless Steel Growler | $27 | Amazon



If you’re the type of person to take a large amount of liquids with you from place to place, the Coleman Insulated Stainless Steel Growler was practically made for you. Now just $27 at Amazon, this bad boy carries 64 ounces of liquid in its double-walled, vacuum-insulated stainless steel construction. It can keep drinks cold up to 76 hours and hot up to 41 hours. So whether you want to cart around coffee to work or you’re taking some delicious punch to the beach for a weekend, you’re set here. It’s also sleek, matte black, and attractive — in case those t hings mattered to you in a vessel for your beverages.