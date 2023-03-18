Keep An Eye On Your Dog's Health with a Dog Wellness Test Kit for 19% Off

For immediate health concerns and wellness needs, your dog has the veterinarian. For things you’re curious about but don’t want to or can’t afford to spring for a million tests for, like gut health, metabolism, toxic metals, and overall health, there’s Checkpup’s Dog Wellness Test Kit. It’s on sale at StackSocial right now for just $120, which is 19% off its normal price.

Checkpup Dog Wellness Test Kit | $120 | StackSocial

The Dog Wellness Test Kit is an 20-in-1, vet-developed recommended kit that can deliver a comprehensive profile of your pet. Using just a tiny bit of your pup’s fur, it analyzes “20 essential areas” of your dog’s health. You’ll then get a set of reports, with the details, insights, and guidance to address any issues your dog may come back with. It’s all powered by a proprietary algorithm built by vets and based on thousands of actual vet visits. So don’t keep guessing about your pet. Be proactive about their health and grab this test kit to see what’s up.

