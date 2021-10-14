Eufy Wi-Fi Video Doorbell | $70 | Amazon



If you’re the type of person who hates jumping out of your seat to see who’s at the door every time the doorbell rings, you’ve got to try out a video doorbell. The Eufy Wi-Fi Video Doorbell is on sale for just $70 right now, down from its regular price of $120, when you clip the on-page coupon. This easy-to-install doorbell boasts 1080p resolution when it comes to viewing who comes to call at your home, and it offers real-time communication with whoever decides to come hang out at your door. Pair these abilities with a smartphone app, and you’ll never have to get up and go to the door again, which means you’ll be safer and a lot less inconvenienced. It also comes with a free electronic chime you can use for people to let you know they’re at your house. Stop using that lame old regular doorbell and go for this bad boy. You won’t regret it.