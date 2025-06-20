Getting into a car accident can be scary. Even once the dust is settled, and even if it turns out no one is hurt, it can still be an ordeal. You don't want to be put in a position of he-said-she-said when it comes to dealing with insurance and who's at fault. It's helpful to be able to reliably pull up the footage to show exactly what occurred.

This RedTiger front and rear dash cam can be your saving grace on the road. Normally, it's listed at $150, but Amazon has it marked down to $130. That's not all, though. Clip the coupon on the product page, and you'll get it for just $100 for a limited time. That's a $50 discount, equating to 33%.

The front camera records in 4K resolution while the back is able to achieve 2.5K. You'll be able to see every important detail from driver faces to license plate numbers. It records a perfect picture whether it is night or day.

The camera has built-in GPS tracing, allowing you to view a map in unison with the footage, showing you exactly where every frame was shot.

The dash cam includes a 32GB SD card to record all the footage onto. You can access playback right from your phone using the smart companion app over a Wi-Fi connection. View, replay, download, and share your videos right in the app.

Installation is easy. The cameras mount to your front and rear windshields using a suction cup bracket which is both adjustable and removable. The unit just plugs right into your car charger port.

See for $100 at Amazon Note: The Inventory may receive commission from sales generated by this article.