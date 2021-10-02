House of Wax - Collectors Edition Blu-Ray | $22 | Amazon

Wax museums are already creepy on their own, but here is a slasher film that takes place in a wax museum . You can only imagine what type of horror will take place. I will tell you this much, it’s nothing like dipping our fingers in wax and peeling it off for fun. This classic film takes you on a rollercoaster of emotions. Let’s go visually visit a wax museum made of wax. Maybe a flame thrower will suffice? Blow out the candles and enjoy this classic just in time for the Halloween season. Save 36% off today.