Jumpstart Your New Cybersecurity or IT Career for Just $25

While much of the US job market is in turmoil, certified cybersecurity and IT specialists are still very much in demand. Even if you’ve never worked in either of those fields, it’s not too late to start your path toward a lucrative new career, and the Ultimate Cybersecurity and IT Career Certification Pathway Training Bundle on sale at StackSocial is a $25 investment that could result in a lucrative new job.

Ultimate Cybersecurity and IT Career Bundle | $25 | StackSocial

There are 8 courses and a combined 169 hours of learning as part of this bundle, but since you have lifetime access to them, you can learn at your own pace and not have to worry about missing classes or assignments. These courses will set you on certification paths in critical areas like Network+, Ethical Hacking, IT Fundamentals, and more. Seven of the courses are from CompTIA, the world’s largest tech association, and the other is from tech giant Cisco — names that will stand out on a resume when you earn your certifications. This $184 bundle is marked down to just $25 at StackSocial, a small price that you could parlay into a long and lucrative tech career.