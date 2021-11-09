Poweroni USB Charging Station Dock | $26 | Amazon | Promo Code 171YVG4R



Do you have a ton of smartphones you need to charge at regular intervals? Maybe it’s you and the family, one of you has an iPhone, the kids have Android phones, etc. And you’re sick of trying to find a place to drop your phone and charge it back up. Grab the Poweroni USB Charging Station Dock, which is $26 when you use promo code 171YVG4R at Amazon. It can charge up to 6 devices at once, with built-in LED indicators that let you know when your phones are charging or finished. You can use the charging station with iPhone, iPad, Android phones, Kindle Fire, and more. Toss it somewhere central and let the charging begin!