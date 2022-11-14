God of War Ragnarök (PS4) | $59 | Amazon

God of War Ragnarök (PS5) | $69 | Amazon

The new God of War Ragnarök released last week and has been getting near-universal praise. The 2018 release of God of War was a bit of a soft reboot of the series, giving us a new over-the-shoulder view and a much more nuanced story. Fans of the first will enjoy Ragnarök just as they did the previous entry thanks to the fluid combat, gorgeous visuals, and excellent writing. If you like exploring the father-and-son relationship between Kratos and Atreus back in 2018, you’ll be happy to see it develop further here. You can get the game for $59 on PS4 and $69 on PS5.

