Beautyblender Bubble | $10 | Ulta Beauty



Suppose you’re like me; the easiest place to start is the bathroom. This is only because I’m trying to organize all the makeup I tossed about during the week. The first thing you need to do is throw out dirty old blenders. Blenders, no matter the brand, should be changed every three months. So it’s time to replace yours. Today take and get 50% off this adorable limited edition Beautyblender Bubble.

Clean blenders are the foundation of your beauty routine, pun intended. With everyone being more conscious of germs, let’s start at the beginning. Cleaning all the tools in your beauty box is important, and I highly recommend blender rotation. Jump into a new season with clean beauty tools and a fresh face for fall.

