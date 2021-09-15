Madden NFL 22 Playstation 5 | $70 | A mazon

Madden season is upon us! Nothing gets me more hyped for the fall than the release of Madden. Whether it was standing in line at the midnight in-store releases back in the day or the current digital releases today. I am always ready to jump into that fresh game and anticipate the upcoming NFL season. Extremely r eady to battle it out on the virtual gridiron vs anyone that is willing to challenge me. This year they brought back “Face of the franchise”. A single-player campaign mode so you can live the lifestyle without the possible real-life injuries.

It’s time to see what you can do with the pigskin. I will catch you on the field. Watch out I have a pretty mean hit stick! Intercept Madden NFL 22 for PS5 from Amazon Toda y and save $4.