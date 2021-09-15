Madden NFL 22 Playstation 5 | $70 | Amazon
Madden season is upon us! Nothing gets me more hyped for the fall than the release of Madden. Whether it was standing in line at the midnight in-store releases back in the day or the current digital releases today. I am always ready to jump into that fresh game and anticipate the upcoming NFL season. Extremely ready to battle it out on the virtual gridiron vs anyone that is willing to challenge me. This year they brought back “Face of the franchise”. A single-player campaign mode so you can live the lifestyle without the possible real-life injuries.
It’s time to see what you can do with the pigskin. I will catch you on the field. Watch out I have a pretty mean hit stick! Intercept Madden NFL 22 for PS5 from Amazon Today and save $4.