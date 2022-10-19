Touchat Sherpa Red and Black Throw Blanket | $ 18 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

It’s blanket season, baby! Make some hot chocolate or your favorite soup, pick a spot on the couch, and wrap you rself in something cozy. This Touchat blanket has a classic r ed and b lack plaid pattern that’s fleece on one side and a fuzzy sherpa on the other. I have a hairless cat and he is obsessed with sherpa blankets. I guess it makes him finally feel like he has a coat of fur which is honestly how I also feel when I’m wrapped up in one. You can get one yourself for just $18 on Amazon right now when you clip the coupon on the item page.