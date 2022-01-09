Giana Bernini Paperclip Link Necklace & Bracelet 2-Pc. Set | $59 | Macy’s

You know when you really want that new trendy thing, but the internet already knows it’s a trend, so all you can find online is crappy dupes? Well, the exact opposite is the case with this Giana Bernini necklace and bracelet set. Paperclip chain necklaces and bracelets were popularized on Instagram and TikTok a couple years ago, but they’re still reigning as one of the more chic, delicate options for chains. (I’m biting my tongue about these things being just a half-step away from the charm bracelets of the 90s, but I digress.) With this set—usually $225 but marked down to $59 today—you can be on trend without buying into something that’ll turn your skin green in a few weeks. Choose from Sterling silver or 18k gold-plated Sterling silver, and don’t forget, the matching bracelet is included!