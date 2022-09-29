Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (XBO/XSX) | $17 | Amazon

It’s time to go back to our video game roots. With this release, plus Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and the long-awaited sequel Psychonauts 2, I feel we may be on the cusp of a return to It3D platforming, and it’s about time! Huh, it’s almost like that is intentional wordplay. Crazy, isn’t it? So anyway, Amazon has Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time for $17 . There are more playable characters, abilities, bosses, and worlds than ever before.