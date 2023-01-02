Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App Lifetime Subscription | $99 | 50% Off | StackSocial



Okay, everyone. The new year is finally here. It’s 2023. No more talking about getting in shape. It’s time to do it. No idea where to start? Here’s a good place. Snag a Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App Lifetime Subscription for just $99 at StackSocial and join Jillian on a health journey with her app as you kick off your fitness journey. It comes with a range of over 800 workout exercises from basic to advanced routines, all of which let you customize them so you can go at your own pace, use your own music, and even select from available equipment at your disposal to get going. And it’s all guided by Jillian Michaels, who eats people like us for breakfast, so you know she’s gonna be good and commanding. The sale is only live through January 9, so act fast if you want to get it in.