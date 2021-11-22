Pet Union Professional Dog Grooming Kit | $28 | Amazon



I don’t have a dog, but if I’m to understand correctly, they’re not quite the self-cleaning ovens that cats typically are. But why would you pack up the car and take them to the groomers, when you can get a Pet Union Professional Dog Grooming Kit for $28 at Amazon and take care of the whole shebang at home? That seems smart, right? The 12-piece set includes clippers, combs, nail scissors, and anything else you can probably learn to wield from a YouTube video. It doesn’t specify what size pup the kit is ideal for; only that it’s preferred for thin to medium coats. Honestly, though, if you have a nervous dog, or one who hates being separated from you (and if you adopted them during the pandemic, you absolutely do), this seems like a solution to several problems.