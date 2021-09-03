Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4 ) | $20 | Best Buy

Cyberpunk 2077 (XBO/XSX ) | $20 | Best Buy

It was arguably the most anticipated game of 2020, but after launching as a buggy mess in December, Cyberpunk 2077's price tag has bounced up and down in the months since. Right now, you can get the console versions for $20 at Best Buy . That’s over 60% off the list price.

The game was widely criticized at launch for poor performance. CD Projekt Red recently released patch 1.2 which improved it, though there are still bugs. It’s in better shape now, but there is no guarantee of what its final performance quality will be, so jump in at your own risk.

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 01/04/2021 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 09/03/2021.