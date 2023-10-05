iPhone 15 vs. Google Pixel 8: Whichever You're Ordering, We've Found Deals

The world of technology is always on the move, offering new, cutting-edge devices and accessories that can change the way we live and work. From the latest smartphones, equipped with high-definition displays, top-tier cameras and a plethora of other features, to the incredible deals that major service providers are offering to lure you in. Interested in supplementing your new phone with stylish wrist wear or high-quality earbuds? Pre-ordering the latest device from leading tech companies could get you just that, absolutely free! You can also ensure your precious device is well-protected, and transferring your cherished memories is a breeze with the newest photo transferring applications. Additionally, ensure you are always powered up with intricately woven charging cables offering fast and effective charging. Want to see more? Delve into the world of never-ending technological advancements and explore the products and offers listed below.

iPhone Season Is Upon Us: Up to $1000 off at Verizon

It’s that time of year again when everyone rushes to get the latest iPhone! How about a brand new iPhone 15 on Verizon with any iPhone trade-in, any condition, any model. Leading US carrier Verizon is offering deals through October to get you into the right 5G phone and plan. With Verizon’s Ultra Wideband 5G network, stay connected in large crowds and download entire movies in minutes at home or on the go.

Pre-Order Yourself the New Google Pixel 8, Get a Watch or Buds for FREE

The new Google Pixel 8 Pro is nearly here, and it looks to be an absolute monster of a mobile phone. If you’re interested in it, then you’l be very glad to know you can actually pre-order a Google Pixel 8 Pro With Free Pixel Buds Pro or Google Pixel 8 Pro With Free Pixel Watch 2, thanks to some pre-order offers. On top of the free watch or buds, you can save up to $800 with a qualified trade in. We love a good offer, and so should you. You won’t be able to get the free watch or buds if you order on Amazon rather than directly through Samsung, but if you prefer to order through Amazon, they’ve got Samsung’s newest phone release in stock, too.

Protect Your New iPhone 15 with All-New Accessories from ZAGG

If you bought an iPhone 15 Plus, Pro, or Pro Max, it’s high past time you got some protection for your new phone. Most of the phones should have arrived by now for the folks who preordered, so that means you should make sure to get your protective case, screen protector, and other accessories to keep your pricey new tech investment as safe and as pristine as humanly possible.

Transfer All Of Your Beloved Photos To The iPhone 15 With Ease Thanks To Mylio Photos

If you’re one of the lucky ones that are upgrading to the iPhone 15, then you’ll want to make sure you bring your photos along with you. While there are a fair few ways to do so, Mylio Photos is not only one of the best, but one of the easiest, and we love a simple plan. It’s not just your photos either, you can easily transfer all of your apps and data too, making it super convenient.

Apple’s USB-C Charging Cable Is On Sale Right Now at Amazon

The biggest takeaway from the most recent Apple Event wasn’t the debut of the iPhone 15 or the new Apple Watches. It was the news that Apple, at long last, was getting with the program, ditching the Lightning cable, and making USB-C charging standard on all of its new devices. And just days later, Apple’s proprietary USB-C cable is on sale at Amazon for just $17 for the 1-meter version and $25.49 for the 2-meter.

