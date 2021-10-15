WarioWare: Get It Together! | $40 | DailySteals | Promo Code ADSWARIO



He’s back at it again. Wario is looking to get into your house. And this time, you should probably let him, because WarioWare: Get It Together! is just $40 right now at DailySteals when you use promo code ADSWARIO. I know you normally wouldn’t let this unsavory individual creep around your house, but hear me out. This is the WarioWare you know and love on Nintendo Switch, with ways you can play each microgame with your friends and family. Plus, you can play as other characters besides Wario now, which is tight, because I’ve always wanted to play as Mona, proprietor of Mona Pizza, makers of the world’s best pizza. Just get the game. It’s a ton of fun whether you’re playing solo or with others. You’ll see.

