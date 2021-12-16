iRobot Roomba s9+ | $899 | Amazon

Pick up a Roomba s9+ for $401 off right now and throw a glass on the floor, then look at this little thing. So busy now ! Notice how it’s useful! The Roomba s9+ sits right at the top tier of robot vacuums, cleaning, mapping your house, and emptying itself out into its easy-to-empty dock. It connects to your phone and works with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you don’t really ever have to touch it unless it gets trapped, which, let’s be honest, even the fanciest will. That said, it’s easier than ever to prevent it, as you can tell this brainy robot where it can and can’t go, with custom zones that it understands thanks to its vSLAM navigation technology, which is both an advanced mapping tech and, probably , the name of a wrestling tournament. Jump on this deal now though, as it’s only ever at this price a couple times a year! Oh, and while you’re watching it work , mind you don’t choke on any grapes.