15.6 ” HP Pavilion Laptop | $520 | HP.com

HP’s Pavilion laptop is marked down today, just for you people who can actually stand fingerprints on your laptops. Its Intel Core i5 base processor—which can be upgraded—gets you 4 cores, up to 4.5GHz processing speed, and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics for surprisingly respectable, low-power graphics. The 15.6" IPS screen is full HD with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, and okay, technically it’s not a touchscreen by default—it’s a configurable upgrade that adds $70 to the total price, but you’re still getting $330 off for the privilege of leaving greasy streaks all across your once-pristine screen, which makes me crazy but if you like it, that’s fine, I guess!