Improve Your Writing With Scrivener 3: Go-To App for Writers for 50% Off

Whether you write for a living or do it as a hobby, it’s never a bad idea to have a little help. Scrivener 3: Go-To App for Writers is software that’s meant to help you get started writing and keep doing it, whether that means helping you crank out a first draft, structure your ideas, or create a project outline. It’s everything you need to compile whatever project on your plate, be it a novel, an essay, or a research project. And right now, you can get it for 50% off at StackSocial for just $30.



Scrivener 3: Go-To App for Writers (Windows) | $30 | StackSocial

Scrivener 3: Go-To App for Writers (Mac) | $30 | StackSocial

Whether you need to transcribe an interview, take notes about PDFs or websites, or toss everything into an easy-to-use project outline, Scrivener can help. You can get it all for half off the sticker price right now. Get started on that novel you’ve been putting off, and see where it takes you. All you’ve gotta do is snag this deal!

G/O Media may get a commission Buy Scrivener 3: Go-To App for Writers for Windows for $30 at StackSocial

Advertisement