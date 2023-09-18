Improve Your Posture With an Ergonomic Kneeling Chair for 10% off

I turned 31 this year. And let me just tell you ... after more than a decade of working at a desk nine to five, my back is in bad shape. Absolutely fucked up. I have a nasty habit that I’m sure most of you do of hunching over my keyboard while I’m working that has caused all sorts of pain in my neck, shoulders, and back. But it doesn’t have to be that way. This ergonomic kneeling chair is designed to keep your posture upright, providing a ton of pain relief. The height is adjustable for all shapes and sizes of person and it has a rocking ability to help shift the pressure point on your lower back.
Nypot Ergonomic Kneeling Chair | $180 | Amazon
The knee chair typically goes for $200, but right now you can get it for $20 off, bringing the price down to just $180.