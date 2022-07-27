Power Practical LED Strip Lights | $23 | 37 % Off + 10% O ff | Clip coupon

What up, gamers! How about you deck out your dorm (or gamer cave) with some LED strip lights? These lights are bias strips, which help your eyes focus to prevent eye strain, which I am sure those in college will be exper iencing after long hours “studying” (gaming). The lights help contrast too, which makes your screen pop. These can be adjusted using a remote, and they are self-adhesive, sticking to the back of your TV or monitor and plugging in via USB port. Change colors for mood lighting and kick back knowing your eyes will not be strained while you’re “ doing math equations” (gaming).