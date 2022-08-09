Welcome to Amazon Decor 101, or, How to Make your Apartment Seem Impressive. Because, hey! Amazon has some deals on furniture and accessories that are finishing touches to a put-together, serene space. Here you’ll find dark woods, fun textural accents, a bedside lamp with a little surprise, and more pieces that pull a room together.
Walker Edison Saxon Mid Century Modern TV Stand | $162 | 50% Off
“Midcentury Modern” is the buzzword that won’t go away! The era has cemented itself as a nostalgic design staple, but I’m not complaining. This 60" TV stand has minimalist glass shelving to display books and store soundbars and home media. Mount a TV above it bring attention to this cool centerpiece.
Ygeomer Floating Shelves, Set of 4 | $19 | 47% Off
Microsoft Office Professional 2021 Lifetime License
Get smart
Enjoy Microsoft’s suite of essentials with a one-time purchase and installation, as opposed to that fee you’re paying every month.
Free up floor space and store your books, toys, and little plants on these versatile display shelves. Measuring 16.5" wide with 4.3" depth, these can hold a up to 40 pounds, so pile on those action figures and coffee table books. Useful and aesthetically pleasing, plus a really good deal for a set of four.
Americanflat Woven Seagrass Storage Baskets | $19 | 17% Off
You know what really impresses? Functionality plus style. Pleasing storage. Accent pieces. This set of three woven baskets hits all of the above. They’re made with durable woven material sure to last for years. Use them as discreet bathroom storage or to stash your keys by the door.
Usikey Nightstand, Set of 2 | $83 | 17% Off
These rustic, industrial-looking nightstands also fall into the “functional yet stylish” category. Use the drawers for miscellaneous junk, the table for a bedside lamp, and the bottom for a nice book display. These could also work well in a living room setup, creating a visual parallel when set up in different places in the room.
Lifestyle Solutions Lexington Armchair | $211 | 45% Off
This accent chair is a stunning 45% off at Amazon, and the navy blue color meshes well with warm brown wood, like any of the above furniture items. See, you came here for deals and I am giving you free design advice too. Win-win. Timeless and comfortable, a sophisticated accent, and only $211.
Bedside Lamp with USB Port | $27 | Clip Coupon
This unassuming lamp has a secret: it has a USB charger. It’s also 39% off—with an extra 10% off the price if you clip the coupon. Dim the lights with the lamp’s dimmable touch controls and plug your phone in for the night knowing your phone will be charged and you won’t miss the alarm.