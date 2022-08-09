Welcome to Amazon Decor 101, or, How to Make your Apartment Seem Impressive. Because, hey! Amazon has some deals on furniture and accessories that are finishing touches to a put-together, serene space. Here you’ll find dark woods, fun textural accents, a bedside lamp with a little surprise, and more pieces that pull a room together.

“Midcentury Modern” is the buzzword that won’t go away! The era has cemented itself as a nostalgic design staple, but I’m not complaining. This 60" TV stand has minimalist glass shelving to display books and store soundbars and home media. Mount a TV above it bring attention to this cool centerpiece.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $162 at Amazon

Free up floor space and store your books, toys, and little plants on these versatile display shelves. Measuring 16.5" wide with 4.3" depth, these can hold a up to 40 pounds, so pile on those action figures and coffee table books. Useful and aesthetically pleasing, plus a really good deal for a set of four.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $19 at Amazon

Advertisement

You know what really impresses? Functionality plus style. Pleasing storage. Accent pieces. This set of three woven baskets hits all of the above . They’re made with durable woven material sure to last for years. Use them as discreet bathroom storage or to stash your keys by the door.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $19 at Amazon

Advertisement

These rustic, industrial-looking nightstands also fall into the “functional yet stylish” category. Use the drawers for miscellaneous junk, the table for a bedside lamp, and the bottom for a nice book display. These could also work well in a living room setup, creating a visual parallel when set up in different places in the room.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $83 at Amazon

Advertisement

This accent chair is a stunning 45% off at Amazon, and the navy blue color meshes well with warm brown wood, like any of the above furniture items . See, you came here for deals and I am giving you free design advice too. Win-win. Timeless and comfortable, a sophisticated accent, and only $211.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $211 at Amazon

Advertisement

This unassuming lamp has a secret: it has a USB charger. It’s also 39% off—with an extra 10% off the price if you clip the coupon. D im the lights with the lamp’s dimmable touch controls and plug your phone in for the night knowing your phone will be charged and you won’t miss the alarm.