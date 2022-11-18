We’ve rounded up some gifts that will turn heads—no matter who you’re gifting this holiday season. They’re something special—something they might not buy for themselves , or something they didn’t really expect to get. But look at you: the most thoughtful gift-giver in all the land!

It’s kind of a given that most people would be pretty psyched to receive AirPods. The 3rd generation can handle six hours of music listening or four hours of phone calls—pretty nifty. Plus the new case can be charged via lightning cable, or MagSafe charger.

For the sibling taking trips with their long-distance partner or for the aunt on perpetual work trips, Dagne Dover’s kits are a gift that is sure to turn heads at the airport . The new currant colorway is a deep maroon-red—and you can save 15% off by pairing two together in a kit, like this bestseller duffel and fanny pack.

The cult-favorite Dyson Supersonic will impress anyone with longer hair. Seriously—this baby protects hair from heat damage and smoooooooths everything down. The package includes accessories to help your giftee achieve their ideal hairstyle, like a diffuser and flyaway attachment.

Your giftee may not have the counter space for the Breville Barista Express, but they certainly can fit the Breville Bambino. Though “ Bambino” means “baby,” this machine is far from childish—it extracts rich flavors from coffee and espresso, and heats to the optimal temperature in just three seconds.

If you can grab the ultra-sought-after PS5 for your nephew? Buddy, you’re on your way to being the coolest uncle. Currently, Best Buy doesn’t ship the PS5, but you can select a local store for pickup before the holiday season.

An impressive gift for the fitness freaks! TheraGun’s Wave Roller will soothe their aching muscles with programmable routines. The combination of foam rolling with powerful vibrations helps relax large muscle groups for full-body recovery.

Your favorite homebody will love curling up with this big weighted blanket this holiday season. Though it gives a cozy, weighted feeling , it’s made of a breathable cotton, with tiny glass beads providing the weight. They can even attach a duvet cover to it.

Uniqlo is known for their down coats—both Ultra Light and otherwise. If you know your giftee’s size, these are great fashion-meets-function coats. They’re notably water-repellant and wind-resistant, and super-duper warm despite how lightweight they are.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy Women’s Seamless Down Coat for $200 at Uniqlo