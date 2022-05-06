Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Under Cabinet Light ( 4 Pack) | $30 | Amazon

My closet is already in a dark corner of my bedroom so when opened, it’s dang near pitch black . Like an idiot, for the past couple years I’ve just been using my phone flashlight to fi nd things I needed hiding in the corner. It never occurred to me to just install a simple light in there until recently, and let me tell ya—life changer. These ones in particular come as a set of four and include remotes for adjusting brightness levels as well as letting you put them on timers. The pack is $10 off on Amazon for the next few days so get them while they’re hot! (Note: they won’t actually be hot because they are LED).

Advertisement