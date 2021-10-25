The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $40 | Amazon

In the nearly five years since The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild came out, this game has yet to be dethroned as the best open-world game. If you somehow still haven’t gotten around to playing what is likely the most must-own game of the generation, you’re in luck. You can grab it for just $40 right now which is pretty much as low as first-party Nintendo games ever go. What the hell have you been waiting for this entire time? The glowing r eviews and nonstop praise it’s gotten haven’t been enough to draw you in? (Full disclosure, I didn’t get around to actually playing this until April of this year).