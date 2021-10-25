The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $40 | Amazon
In the nearly five years since The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild came out, this game has yet to be dethroned as the best open-world game. If you somehow still haven’t gotten around to playing what is likely the most must-own game of the generation, you’re in luck. You can grab it for just $40 right now which is pretty much as low as first-party Nintendo games ever go. What the hell have you been waiting for this entire time? The glowing reviews and nonstop praise it’s gotten haven’t been enough to draw you in? (Full disclosure, I didn’t get around to actually playing this until April of this year).
