Mini Silicone Popper Keychain 24-Pack | $20 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Hey, are you tapping your fingers on your desk right now? Playing with your hair? Wiggling your feet incessantly? You just might be in the market for a silicone popper, which is both valuable social currency for nine-year-olds and a great coping mechanism for fidgety folks of all ages. I have long been the annoying person who’s always tapping her pen, shaking her leg, or otherwise irritating my classmates/coworkers/family. These poppers are so helpful for me because they let me do something with my hands while I’m listening, and my brain makes a nice little buzz when I pop them all and flip it over to start anew. Get one for yourself and 23 of your closest friends for $20 today.