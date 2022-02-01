EZ Off Jar Opener | $13 | Amazon



Jars are hard. Remember what happened because of a jar on Curb Your Enthusiasm? Exactly. So get the EZ Off Jar Opener for $13 at Amazon, and save 37% percent on a gadget that just might save your frenemy’s nephew’s life. Or make your life easier. Perhaps both. So you install it under your cabinet, countertop, or table and boom, easily opened jars of every variety . Could also be a good Valentine’s Day present for someone who loves their gadgets and resents having to ask you to do things for them, though maybe a better holiday conversation this year would be the gift of finally talking that one out. Anyway. Jars!