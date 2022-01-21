Brooklyn Steel Co. Zodiac Nonstick Aluminum 24-Piece Cookware Set | $110 | Macy’s



I’m no doctor, but I’m just saying, maybe if you had a luxurious and brand-new set of pots, pans, bowls, and utensils, you might be less inclined to order delivery for meal after meal. So perhaps you should check out the Brooklyn Steel Co. Zodiac Nonstick Aluminum 24-Piece Cookware Set, which is 52% off at Macy’s today . For $110, you get literally everything I just named, plus more; the set includes items like soft felt tabletop protectors and rests for utensils as you cook. Thoughtful! Also, a lot of it features a sweet star print, thus the Zodiac name. Speaking of the name, the set is , in fact, crafted of aluminum with nonstick coating. If 24 pieces of kitchen invigoration doesn’t scratch the itch for new goods enough, just know that it’s part of an even larger Limited-Time Special Cookware Sale at Macy’s right now. Wink wink.