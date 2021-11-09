HoMedics Bubble Mate Foot Spa | $16 | Amazon



Your attention, please: This toe touch-activated HoMedics Bubble Mate Foot Spa is $16 on Amazon. Really, does something like that need much of a lead-in? The gentle massaging foot spa is 36% off right now, which makes it a prime (no pun intended) opportunity to pick one up for yourself and maybe for a few pals on your list this holiday season. It includes a splash guard, so you don’t have to worry too much about mess, and there’s a removable pumice stone so you can really go at it. If you had one, you could be using it right now. What are you waiting for?