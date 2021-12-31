Beats Studio3 Noise Canceling Headphones | $200 | Best Buy

I want some new over-the-ear headphones, and I can’t justify it because mine work just fine, but maybe you’re more reckless than me, or yours are broken, or you just have more money than I do ! Whatever your justification, h ere’s a good deal on some Beats Studio3 noise canceling headphones. They’re usually $350, marked down right now to $200, and although I haven’t personally used them, I have it on good authority that these post-Apple-purchased headphones have gotten a lot better since the early days of Beats audio gear, and I’m willing to bet that most people will like them just fine. For you audiophiles out there, feel free to take your recommendations and shove them ... in the comments section. Because I’m always open to good headphone suggestions.