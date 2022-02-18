Ninja Nutri 1000W Blender | $68 | Amazon

My wife bugged me about getting this Ninja Nutri 1000W smoothie blender for like 3 months before I finally agreed to it, begrudgingly. It’s not that I thought it was a dumb thing to own; I just didn’t think we would actually use it, which is stupid, because I spent a summer working at a smoothie joint and I know how easy they are to make. Well, we bought it, smoothies continue to be easy to make, and now I can just go have a smoothie whenever I want to, and I don’t have to spend ten bucks that I can’t afford to do it. This blender has a 1000W motor, and I promise you, it will make a smoothie for you in seconds. Best part is, the cup you blend it in becomes your actual smoothie cup, with a lid and large drink spout and everything. You can make a smoothie in less than the time it takes to toast and smear cream cheese on a bagel, and roll out the door in less than 5 minutes if you’re a pro. It even comes with two cups—an 18oz and a 24oz—a nd you’ll save $12 because this thing is marked down by 15% at Amazon right now!